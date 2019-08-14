WATCH: Kelly Stafford Shares Unbelievable Workout Four Months After Brain Surgery
Detroit Lion's QB Matthew Stafford's Kelly is a truly remarkable woman! Not only is she a mother of 3 beautiful babies, she survived one of the sacriest situations. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor, which required an extensive and long surgery.
Now 4 months later, Kelly posted a video of her working out with a trainer and she looks to be back in top shape! Well done Kelly!!
Boxing is the best workout I can do. It’s not only so tiring physically, but for me, it’s exhausting mentally. My brain is having to figure out all these moving parts.. and at a very fast pace. Sometimes I get dizzy, but I know that’s my brain learning and it’s good for me to push it. 3rd day with @jimlifefitness and I’m loving every second of it.------ #staffordstrong