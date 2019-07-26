WATCH: Brand New Prince Single And Animated Video for "Holly Rock" Released

Out now is the animated video for "Holly Rock," the second single from the posthumous Prince album, Originals. The track was originally written and recorded for Sheila E. in April 1985 at L.A.'s Sunset Sound studios -- the very same week that Prince also recorded the chart-topping "Kiss" for his own Parade album.

Video of Prince - Holly Rock (Official Music Video)

Originals includes familiar songs and deep cuts Prince composed and recorded Shelia E., The Bangles, Vanity 6, Kenny Rogers and others