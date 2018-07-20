New Wahlburgers to open in Michigan

Another Wahlburgers restaurant is coming to Michigan.

Flint Township has been chosen as the new location. The restaurant will be located between Barnes and Nobles and Bar Louie in the Outdoor Village at Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township. The Boston-based restaurant chain is owned by actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their chef brother, Paul.

The announcement was made Thursday night. It involved a video featuring Mark Wahlberg discussing the plan.

During an April visit to our area, Wahlberg said "We've been talking about Lansing, Ann Arbor ... I like Flint, too. I've been pushing these guys at an opportunity in Flint. We've been working on it," he told reporters. "Michigan has so much to offer. It really is about the people. I would love to put a big, beautiful Wahlburgers right in the middle of Flint."

There are currently Wahlburgers in Detroit and Taylor.