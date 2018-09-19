Vote for the toy you think should be in the National Toy Hall of Fame
Choose from 12 Finalists
September 19, 2018
What toy do you think should be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame? Here are the 12 finalists for the Toy Hall of Fame class of 2018. You have until the end of Wednesday, September 19th to cast your vote here
The latest inductees will be announced on November 8.
American Girl dolls
Chalk
Chutes and Ladders
Fisher-Price Corn Popper
Magic 8 Ball
Masters of the Universe toys
Pinball
Sled
Tic-tac-toe
Tickle Me Elmo
Tudor electric football
Uno