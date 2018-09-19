Vote for the toy you think should be in the National Toy Hall of Fame

What toy do you think should be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame? Here are the 12 finalists for the Toy Hall of Fame class of 2018. You have until the end of Wednesday, September 19th to cast your vote here

The latest inductees will be announced on November 8.

American Girl dolls

Chalk

Chutes and Ladders

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Magic 8 Ball

Masters of the Universe toys

Pinball

Sled

Tic-tac-toe

Tickle Me Elmo

Tudor electric football

Uno