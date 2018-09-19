Vote for the toy you think should be in the National Toy Hall of Fame

Choose from 12 Finalists

September 19, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

What toy do you think should be inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame? Here are the 12 finalists for the Toy Hall of Fame class of 2018. You have until the end of Wednesday, September 19th to cast your vote here 

The latest inductees will be announced on November 8.

American Girl dolls

Chalk

Chutes and Ladders

Fisher-Price Corn Popper

Magic 8 Ball

Masters of the Universe toys

Pinball

Sled

Tic-tac-toe

Tickle Me Elmo

Tudor electric football

Uno

 

Tags: 
toys
national toy hall of fame

Recent Podcast Audio
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen and JoAnne Talk Burt Reynolds - Did You Know He's From Lansing, Michigan? WOMCFM: On-Demand
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes