VIRAL VIDEO: Dunkin' Employee Dances With Autistic Customer

A Dunkin' Donuts employee became best friends with a non-verbal autistic man by busting out some sweet dance moves. Dunkin' employee Bryan Lara went over to 26-year-old Donald Simon's table to introduce himself as he usually does for most customers, but this interaction was way more special. Simon asked for Lara's name several times and then began mimicking his movements, even when Lara started dancing to the Culture Club song, "Karma Chameleon." The whole thing was caught on video by Simon's aide just as Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" came on.