Veterans Day Freebies
Dunkin'
The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel can start the day with a totally free sugar rush. You're getting a free donut. No purchase required whatsoever. Through Dunkin's partnership with A Million Thanks, service members will also get a card of thanks on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Starbucks
The deal: Vets, military spouses, and active-duty service members get a free tall cup of brewed coffee at every company-operated and licensed location in the US. Additionally, the company will donate a quarter from every cup of brewed coffee sold across the country to support the mental health and well-being of veterans through Team Red, White and Blue and Team Rubicon.
When: November 11
Tim Horton's
The deal: Active military and veterans can swing into their local Tim's for a free small coffee.
When: November 11
Dickey's Barbecue Pit
The deal: Veterans can stop in for a free classic sandwich and side at participating locations.
When: November 11
Jet's Pizza
The deal: With a valid military ID, those who have served in the military will get 50% off any menu-priced pizza.
When: November 11
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Armed services members past and present get a free small order of boneless wings and fries when they dine-in on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
Red Robin
The deal: The self-styled burger authority is serving up a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless Steak Fries at participating locations. The meal is available to "all military guests."
When: November 11
White Castle
The deal: Active and retired military personnel can get a free Combo Meal (#1 through #6) or Breakfast Combo. All you have to do is flash your military ID.
When: November 11
California Pizza Kitchen
The deal: Veterans and active military personnel can get a free meal from CPK. If you stop in, you'll also get a card for a buy-one-get-one-free pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit from November 12-20.
When: November 11
Golden Corral
The deal: Veterans are getting a free beverage and buffet.
When: November 11, 5-9pm
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Pick up a free appetizer with the purchase of an appetizer if you're active duty or a veteran.
When: November 11
On the Border
The deal: With a valid military ID, On the Border will set you up with a free combo meal.
When: November 11
Twin Peaks
The deal: There's a select menu of items that will be offered to armed forces personnel for free on Veterans Day.
When: November 11
MOD Pizza
The deal: Show your military ID to get a free MOD-size pizza or salad with the purchase of another pizza or salad.
When: November 11
Red Lobster
The deal: Veterans get a free appetizer or dessert when they drop in for a meal.
When: November 11
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Current and former members of the military are getting a free entrée worth up to $14.95 in addition to a free Dr. Pepper.
When: November 11
Cracker Barrel
The deal: Veterans can grab a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte.
When: November 11