Veterans Day Freebies

Dunkin'

The deal: Veterans and active-duty personnel can start the day with a totally free sugar rush. You're getting a free donut. No purchase required whatsoever. Through Dunkin's partnership with A Million Thanks, service members will also get a card of thanks on Veterans Day.

When: November 11

Starbucks

The deal: Vets, military spouses, and active-duty service members get a free tall cup of brewed coffee at every company-operated and licensed location in the US. Additionally, the company will donate a quarter from every cup of brewed coffee sold across the country to support the mental health and well-being of veterans through Team Red, White and Blue and Team Rubicon.

When: November 11

Tim Horton's

The deal: Active military and veterans can swing into their local Tim's for a free small coffee.

When: November 11

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

The deal: Veterans can stop in for a free classic sandwich and side at participating locations.

When: November 11

Jet's Pizza

The deal: With a valid military ID, those who have served in the military will get 50% off any menu-priced pizza.

When: November 11

Buffalo Wild Wings

The deal: Armed services members past and present get a free small order of boneless wings and fries when they dine-in on Veterans Day.

When: November 11

Red Robin

The deal: The self-styled burger authority is serving up a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with bottomless Steak Fries at participating locations. The meal is available to "all military guests."

When: November 11

White Castle

The deal: Active and retired military personnel can get a free Combo Meal (#1 through #6) or Breakfast Combo. All you have to do is flash your military ID.

When: November 11

California Pizza Kitchen

The deal: Veterans and active military personnel can get a free meal from CPK. If you stop in, you'll also get a card for a buy-one-get-one-free pizza, pasta, or salad during a return visit from November 12-20.

When: November 11

Golden Corral

The deal: Veterans are getting a free beverage and buffet.

When: November 11, 5-9pm

Bonefish Grill

The deal: Pick up a free appetizer with the purchase of an appetizer if you're active duty or a veteran.

When: November 11

On the Border

The deal: With a valid military ID, On the Border will set you up with a free combo meal.

When: November 11

Twin Peaks

The deal: There's a select menu of items that will be offered to armed forces personnel for free on Veterans Day.

When: November 11

MOD Pizza

The deal: Show your military ID to get a free MOD-size pizza or salad with the purchase of another pizza or salad.

When: November 11

Red Lobster

The deal: Veterans get a free appetizer or dessert when they drop in for a meal.

When: November 11

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Current and former members of the military are getting a free entrée worth up to $14.95 in addition to a free Dr. Pepper.

When: November 11

Cracker Barrel

The deal: Veterans can grab a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a Pumpkin Pie Latte.

When: November 11