University of Tennessee Turns Students Homemade T-Shirt Into Official Merch After Bullying

It was a rough start of the school year for a student in Florida who wore a homemade shirt for the school’s college colors day – only to have other students tease him about the design.

The bright orange shirt, which is the official color of the University of Tennessee Volunteers, featured a hand-drawn "U of T" logo done by the student pinned to the front.

The classroom teacher, Laura Snyder, was disappointed that the student was treated so poorly, so she reached out to the University of Tennessee to share the story and point out what a big fan the student was of the football team.

Well, the University of Tennessee responded by turning his logo into a real shirt that is now a part of their official merchandise.

And, a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the shirt are going to an anti-bullying group.

The student was thrilled to hear about the new shirt, walking around with a big smile on his face and feeling a great sense of confidence -- all because his teacher took action to make sure a sad situation turned into a special memory.