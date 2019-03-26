UFC Champ Conor McGregor Announces Surprise Retirement Via Twitter

Conor McGregor is taking his huge pile of cash and going home. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion tweeted early this morning that he retiring.

The bad boy fighter said he "decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Art' today." He continued, "I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

This is actually the second time McGregor has announced he's retiring. He previously tweeted in 2016 that he "decided to retire young," but came back soon after to fight. He last fought in October and lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC President Dana White released a statement confirming McGregor's retirement saying, "He has been so fun to watch. He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and I look forward to seeing him be as successful outside of the octagon as he was in it.

Just hours before his retirement announcement, McGregor appeared on The Tonight Show and toldJimmy Fallon that he was in talks to return to fighting in July.