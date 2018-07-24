Tuesday is National Drive-Thru Day

July 24th is National Drive-Thru Day. The drive-thru is the symbol of convenience, and first made its debut in the 1930s.

According to National Day Calendar:

There are more than 211,000 fast food restaurants in the United States.

The drive-thru format was pioneered in the United States for banking services.

Hamburgers sold for just 18 cents at some of the first drive-thru restaurants.

Restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores, pharmacies and many more services utilize drive-thrus for quick service.

America’s first drive-thru burger chain, Jack in the Box, created National Drive-Thru Day to celebrate America’s love of convenience by vehicle.