Top 10 Seinfeld Episodes

Seinfeld is one of the most iconic shows in TV history. Everybody has a favorite episode. But what are the best? According to iMDB.com these are the Top 10.

10. "THE ABSTINENCE" (SEASON 8, EPISODE 9)

We kick things off with the tenth-highest-rated Seinfeld episode “The Abstinence” which holds a rating of 9.1 on IMDb. This early season eight episode follows several plotlines. There’s George who stops having sex because his girlfriend has mono and thus turns into a genius because the huge chunk of his brain, as illustrated by Jerry with cabbage, that was previously preoccupied only with sex is now finally being put to more productive use.

Video of Seinfeld 143 / George stopped having sex

9. "THE CHICKEN ROASTER” (SEASON 8, EPISODE 8)

“The Chicken Roaster,” which has a rating of 9.1. This is one of the best plotted Seinfeld episodes, in which three storylines run parallel and intertwine in a glorious conclusion. A Kenny Rogers Roasters restaurant opens across the street from Jerry’s building and the giant red neon sign renders Kramer’s apartment uninhabitable. Meanwhile, Jerry inadvertently gets his old college buddy fired by convincing him to blow off an important meeting, so he ends up working at Kenny Rogers. Elsewhere, Elaine misuses the Peterman account to buy personal items, including a ridiculous Russian sable hat for George.

Video of Greatest Seinfeld Moment of All Time (The Chicken Roaster)

8. "THE HAMPTONS" (SEASON 5, EPISODE 20)

The season five episode “The Hamptons” holds a rating of 9.1 as the eighth-highest-rated episode of Seinfeld. The episode sees the group traveling to Hamptons, joined by George’s girlfriend Jane and Jerry’s girlfriend Rachel, to see their friends' new baby because “you gotta see the baby.” However, they end up seeing a whole lot more. Jane walks around topless in front of Kramer, Jerry, and Elaine, which upsets George because he hasn’t even seen her naked yet.

Video of The Best of Seinfeld - The Shrinkage

7. "THE MERV GRIFFIN SHOW" (SEASON 9, EPISODE 6)

What if Seinfeld was a talk show hosted by Kramer and Newman, and Jerry, George, and Elaine were the guests? Well, in the season nine episode “The Merv Griffin Show,” which holds a 9.1 rating, Kramer finds the set from The Merv Griffin Show in the trash and re-builds it in his apartment. The other characters then start appearing as guests, discussing the bizarre goings-on in their lives.

Video of The Merv Griffin Show | Seinfeld | TBS

6. "THE BIZARRO JERRY" (SEASON 8, EPISODE 3)

“The Bizarro Jerry,” which has a 9.2 rating, is one of the most memorable season eight episodes and the one with the most Superman references. Seinfeld runs wild with his Superman obsession and crafts an episode in which Elaine enters a bizarro world in which Jerry, George, and Kramer have polar opposite lookalikes.

Video of Seinfeld - The Bizarro Jerry - Flipped

5. "THE MARINE BIOLOGIST" (SEASON 5, EPISODE 14)

This fan-favorite and critically acclaimed season five episode has a 9.3 rating. The story starts off with Kramer going out to the beach to shoot some golf balls into the ocean, while Jerry stumbles upon a former college classmate who asks about George. Given that George recently mentioned watching a documentary about whales, Jerry tells her he’s a marine biologist. George is nothing if not a dedicated liar and carries out this one to the extremes.

Video of Marine Biologist&#039;s finale

4. "THE OUTING" (SEASON 4, EPISODE 17)

In this GLAAD Media Award-winning season four episode with a 9.4 rating, Elaine notices a girl eavesdropping on their conversation so she implies that Jerry and George are a couple. The girl turns out to be the reporter that is supposed to interview Jerry, and even though Jerry and George try to convince her that it was all a just a joke, she outs Jerry in her article.

Video of The Outing | Seinfeld | TBS

3. "THE CONTEST" (SEASON 4, EPISODE 11)

The season four episode “The Contest” which holds a rating of 9.6 is quite possibly the show’s most groundbreaking episode. What happens is, George’s mother goes out to get milk and comes back to find her son “treating his body like it was an amusement park” and this little mishap prompts the group to bet on who can go the longest without doing that thing (yes, they never say the actual word).

Video of Seinfeld: The Contest

2. "THE OPPOSITE" (SEASON 5, EPISODE 21)

The season five episode “The Opposite” ranks at number two with a rating of 9.6. Down on his luck, George comes to the conclusion that every decision he’s ever made was wrong because his instinct was always wrong. Jerry convinces him that he should do the opposite of his instinct since that would have to be right. George adopts “the opposite” as his personal philosophy and things start to turn around for him. He goes on a date with a gorgeous woman, gets a job with the New York Yankees and moves out of his parents’ house.

Video of The Opposite | Seinfeld | TBS

1. "THE SOUP NAZI" (SEASON 7, EPISODE 6)

The number one Seinfeld episode with a 9.6 rating is “The Soup Nazi.” Guest starring Larry Thomas as the titular meanest soup vendor in all of New York City, this season seven episode gave us one of Seinfeld’s most iconic catchphrases, “no soup for you,” first heard when George gets his soup taken away because he asked for bread.

However, it is Elaine who makes possibly the biggest offense the Soup Nazi has ever seen. Disregarding the strict ordering procedure, Elaine drums her hands on the counter, makes unnecessary remarks, and does an impression of Al Pacino, which gets her banned for a year. Jerry, on the other hand, does the sensible thing and disowns his girlfriend when their PDA threatens to get him banned as well.