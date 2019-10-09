'Spiderman' Tom Holland Shaves His Head And People Can't Handle It

Twitter has so many feelings, sometimes it’s hard to keep track of them. But one thing’s clear: fans are not here for Tom Holland’s new ’do. When the Spider-Man star’s newly shorn locks debuted, fans went into panic mode.

The news was shared when a shot Tom saying sending a message to a fan called Sabrina dropped. The message was shared with the simple but uncompromising caption: “TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOO,” and everyone seemed to agree.

R.I.P Tom Holland’s hair you will be missed but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/yyzRoKs6po — spidey_chelle (@spideyxchelle_) October 8, 2019

Fans compared his new look to Eminem, Caillou (ouch) and Justin Timberlake. And thanks to Twitter investigators who were ready to pour over recent shots of him, the shorning was recent. As it turns out, his hair was cut for a Cherry, directed by the Russo brothers, co-starring Bill Skarsgard, and currently in production.

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

tom holland shaved his head and now he looks like caillou pic.twitter.com/Hl62UJ0JIB — madison (@madisonripIey) October 8, 2019

Per IMBD, Cherry centers around “an army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder” who “becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt.”