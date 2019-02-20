Today Is Love Your Pet Day

February 20th is Love Your Pet Day! As if you don’t enough already, today is THE day to pamper your furbabies (or feathered, or scaly babies). Did you know that most households in the United States have at least one pet? While there are more cats than dogs in the United States, more households have dogs than cats, but not by much.

And yes, there are quite a few who prefer the companionship of birds, reptiles, fish or even rats. Whoever your pet companion is, we’re sure you’ll enjoy giving them extra treats or spending a little extra time with them on National Love Your Pet Day and reap the benefits, as well such as stress relief and lower blood pressure. Enjoy!​

A dog's adorable attempt to help out his owners shovel snow has gone viral after a snowstorm hit the Boston area. Emily Marschok shared a video of her adorable fox red Labrador retriever Rossi happily pushing a shovel with his mouth to help clear snow from a parking lot. Marschok was trying to clear off her car when Rossi took matters into his own paws.