Tiger Woods WINS The Masters... Capping An Incredible Comeback
Tiger Woods has done it again! After a few years of tumultuous play and injuries, Tiger Woods has won another Green Jacket. He finished with a one shot lead (-13) to take The Masters Tournament. The moment was very emotional for fans of golf and for many others that love a great comeback story.
"That will be the greatest scene in golf. Forever."— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 15, 2019
"If that doesn't bring a tear to your eye, if you're a parent, you're not human." pic.twitter.com/xC8165hypE
After sinking the winning shot, Tiger celebrated with his caddie before going to the galley where he and his son shared an embrace reminiscent of the 1997 Masters Tournament when Tiger and his father Earl hugged after Tiger won the Green Jacket.
Father and son ➡ Father and son— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 14, 2019
This should bring a tear to your eye. pic.twitter.com/HawZBxUATb
During the tournament there was almost disaster for Tiger. After a shot from the rough, the crowd begins to move and a security guard slipped and almost rolled up Tigers ankle. It was a very close call.
Tiger Woods taken out by a security guard at #TheMasters. OUCH— Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) April 12, 2019
LIVE https://t.co/bMzkOA0WA3 pic.twitter.com/ZcY64LFwyj
I can’t thank my family, friends and fans enough for their support. Having my family by my side today is something I will never forget. To not only be able to play again, but to be able to win again, is something I will forever be grateful for. This jacket sure is comfortable. pic.twitter.com/LsOUX2dWH1— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 14, 2019