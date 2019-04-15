Tiger Woods WINS The Masters... Capping An Incredible Comeback

Tiger Woods has done it again! After a few years of tumultuous play and injuries, Tiger Woods has won another Green Jacket. He finished with a one shot lead (-13) to take The Masters Tournament. The moment was very emotional for fans of golf and for many others that love a great comeback story.

"That will be the greatest scene in golf. Forever."



"If that doesn't bring a tear to your eye, if you're a parent, you're not human."

After sinking the winning shot, Tiger celebrated with his caddie before going to the galley where he and his son shared an embrace reminiscent of the 1997 Masters Tournament when Tiger and his father Earl hugged after Tiger won the Green Jacket.

Father and son ➡ Father and son



This should bring a tear to your eye.

During the tournament there was almost disaster for Tiger. After a shot from the rough, the crowd begins to move and a security guard slipped and almost rolled up Tigers ankle. It was a very close call.

Tiger Woods taken out by a security guard at #TheMasters. OUCH



April 12, 2019