Tiger Woods WINS The Masters... Capping An Incredible Comeback

April 15, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

© Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods has done it again! After a few years of tumultuous play and injuries, Tiger Woods has won another Green Jacket. He finished with a one shot lead (-13) to take The Masters Tournament. The moment was very emotional for fans of golf and for many others that love a great comeback story.

After sinking the winning shot, Tiger celebrated with his caddie before going to the galley where he and his son shared an embrace reminiscent of the 1997 Masters Tournament when Tiger and his father Earl hugged after Tiger won the Green Jacket.

During the tournament there was almost disaster for Tiger. After a shot from the rough, the crowd begins to move and a security guard slipped and almost rolled up Tigers ankle. It was a very close call.

Tags: 
Tiger Woods
The Masters
Tiger Woods Wins The Masters
Tiger Woods Comeback