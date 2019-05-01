Teen's Prom Dress Remembers Fallen Soldiers

Aubrey Headon of Rochelle Ill. took two years to make her prom dress. Yes... Make her prom dress. The dress is a lovely blue, full length dress with red and white streamers hanging around her waist. Her patriotic themed dress was awesome.

Photo: Aubrey Headon

But, what she put on the red and white streamers is what has everybody talking about. She wrote the names of 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, also known as 3/5 or Darkhorse, that were killed in action between September 2010 and April 2011 while conducting operations in the Sangin District of Helmand Province in Afghanistan.