Teen's Prom Dress Remembers Fallen Soldiers
May 1, 2019
Aubrey Headon of Rochelle Ill. took two years to make her prom dress. Yes... Make her prom dress. The dress is a lovely blue, full length dress with red and white streamers hanging around her waist. Her patriotic themed dress was awesome.
But, what she put on the red and white streamers is what has everybody talking about. She wrote the names of 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, also known as 3/5 or Darkhorse, that were killed in action between September 2010 and April 2011 while conducting operations in the Sangin District of Helmand Province in Afghanistan.