Swartz Creek Schools Go Viral Again With 'Hometown Road'

They've done it again! The staff of Swartz Creek Schools are kicking off the school year with a new viral video. Last year they took the internet by storm with their video for a Snow Day. Now, they are back to kick off the 2019 school season with a new video. The staff gets their country on with a parody of Lil Nas X #1 hit "Old Town Road" with their version, "Hometown Road."

Video of Hometown Road - Back to School (Old Town Road Parody)