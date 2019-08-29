Swartz Creek Schools Go Viral Again With 'Hometown Road'
They've done it again! The staff of Swartz Creek Schools are kicking off the school year with a new viral video. Last year they took the internet by storm with their video for a Snow Day. Now, they are back to kick off the 2019 school season with a new video. The staff gets their country on with a parody of Lil Nas X #1 hit "Old Town Road" with their version, "Hometown Road."
A school in Michigan is getting kids excited to go back to school with their very own version of @lilnasx's version of #OldTownRoad! https://t.co/W1vUNMab63 pic.twitter.com/2pww6sNYUu— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2019