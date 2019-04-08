Suspected Rhino Poacher Trampled By Elephants And Eaten By Lions

A man who's suspected of being a poacher hunting for rhinos was killed by an elephant and his body was eaten by lions, according to officials at South Africa's Kruger National Park. A search team was organized after people traveling with the believed poacher called his family last Tuesday and told them he'd been killed by an elephant. The searchers found the remains of the man on Thursday, with officials saying only a human skull and a pair of pants were left. The four alleged accomplices of the dead man, who hasn't been publicly identified, have been arrested. The managing executive of Kruger National Park, Glen Phillips, offered condolences to the man's family and warned, "Entering Kruger National Park illegally and on foot is not wise, it holds many dangers and this incident is evidence of that."