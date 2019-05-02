SURPRISE!! Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Elope In Vegas!

May 2, 2019
Joe Jonas celebrated his Billboard Music Awards performance by getting hitched.

After the awards show, Joe traveled with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner to a Las Vegas wedding chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated.

Diplo DJ'd the reception and shared clips of the ceremony on his Instagram Story. Nashville stars Dan and Shay sang “Speechless” as Sophie Turner walked down the aisle. She came to Las Vegas prepared: she wore a traditional white bridal gown. 

