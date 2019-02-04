Super Bowl Halftime Show Short on Surprises

Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show as advertised, but there were no other special guests, other than the previously announced Travis Scott and Big Boi. (That is unless you count Sleepy Brown, who appeared on The OutKast recording of the song "The Way You Move," and animated character SpongeBob, who appeared in a brief clip.)

Maroon 5 opened with "Harder to Breathe" before segueing into "This Love," which featured members of the audience spelling out the words "One Love" with Chinese lanterns.

A clip of SpongeBob appeared next, likely in reaction to the Change.org petition to get the band to play the song "Sweet Victory," featured in a 2001 episode of SpongeBob SquarePants, with the character doing the song in a Super Bowl-like game.

Travis Scott upped the energy with performances of "Sicko Mode" and "Like a Light," before Maroon 5 took over with "Girls Like You," with the AWOL Cardi B replaced by a choir. They followed that with "She Will Be Loved" and then Big Boi rolled up in a Cadillac for "The Way You Move." He was joined by Sleepy Brown, who sang on the recording, but any hopes of an OutKast reunion were dashed when Andre 3000 failed to materialize.

Adam Levine was back on the mic for "Sugar" and he stripped off his shirt to reveal his abs and all his tattoos for the finale "Moves Like Jagger," but Christina Aguilera, a guest on the recorded version, failed to show, leaving Levine and the rest of M5 to finish the show themselves.

Just prior to kickoff, Gladys Knight sang a a rousing version of the national anthem, while Chloe and Halle sang "America the Beautiful."