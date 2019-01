Pepsi hired Cardi B and Steve Carell for a Super Bowl commercial.

Both stars released teasers on Wednesday. Steve Carell sits a diner reading the script for the commercial. Then laughs for 15 seconds.

Video of Steve Carell's Decision - #SBLIII | Pepsi

Cardi taps a Pepsi can with her long, manicured nails. Then ends the quick, six-second video with her trademark “Okurrrr.”

Video of Cardi B's Diamond Can - #SBLIII | Pepsi

Supposedly, Lil Jon will join them, too. Pepsi released his snippet last week.