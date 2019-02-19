Student's Note On Why He Didn't Do His Homework Has Gone Viral

As a general rule, teenagers hate school, but most don’t go viral for expressing their disgust. Edward Cortez, age 14, was asked to write a note to his teacher after failing to do an assignment. The amusing letter argues that he ‘does what makes him happy’ and explains that he avoids stress after his mother recently found she had gray hairs. His father’s cousin Lydia shared a photo of the note on Twitter, and it’s since gone viral. The lengthy letter has over 350,000 likes and over 99,000 retweets.

So my cousin and his wife got an email from their sons teacher. He didn’t do his hw so she asked him to write a paper saying why he didn’t do his hw and this is what she got...------‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/2eDh2IgB9X — Lydia (@_Lyddz) February 14, 2019