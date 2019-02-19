Student's Note On Why He Didn't Do His Homework Has Gone Viral

February 19, 2019
© Mark Zaleski / For The Tennessean

As a general rule, teenagers hate school, but most don’t go viral for expressing their disgust. Edward Cortez, age 14, was asked to write a note to his teacher after failing to do an assignment. The amusing letter argues that he ‘does what makes him happy’ and explains that he avoids stress after his mother recently found she had gray hairs. His father’s cousin Lydia shared a photo of the note on Twitter, and it’s since gone viral. The lengthy letter has over 350,000 likes and over 99,000 retweets.

