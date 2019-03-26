Stevie Nicks To Become First Woman Inducted In The Rock-N-Roll Hall Of Fame TWICE

Stevie Nicks will make history this Friday night when she becomes the first woman to be inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame following 22 men who have achieved that honor. Her first induction was in 1998 as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

Along with Lindsey Buckingham, she helped catapult the Mac, which in turn gave rise to her solo career, which started in 1981.

Stevie Nicks on her singing voice. OC:...like my voice. :15

"I like my quirky little voice. I mean, I always think I can do better, but I like my voice. I don't have a whole lot of problem with that. And I also love to hear my voice singing with other people. And that's why obviously I sing with other people... is because I love harmony singing. I like my voice."

Stevie has released eight albums. Among her biggest hits are "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around," her duet with Tom Petty, "Stand Back," "Edge of Seventeen," and "Leather and Lace" with Don Henley.

Stevie is well aware of what she will accomplish on Friday, having recently told Rolling Stone that her "biggest hope is that I have opened the door... I’m 70 years old. It took a long time for this to happen, but maybe because of this it won’t take so long for all the other incredibly talented women that I know and that I respect and that I listen to and that I’m friends with."

Stevie will be inducted by One Direction singer Harry Styles, although it would have been hysterical if four of her ex-boyfriends would have come together for the honor -- Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Joe Walsh and Don Henley.

On tour with Fleetwood Mac, with a show tonight (Tuesday) in Buffalo, Stevie posted on Facebook that she is "getting both nervous and excited" about Friday night's induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Coming in second in the Fan Vote to Def Leppard, joining Stevie in the Class of 2019, in addition to Leppard, are Janet Jackson, The Zombies, Roxy Music, The Cure and Radiohead.

This year's ceremony will air on HBO on April 27th.