Scotty O'Hotty's Hot Sauce is our pick for "Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things" Day 9.

Scott and Suzi Owens started the company after their friends kept telling them how great their hot sauce was. Now they have a variety of hot sauces and are even launching a new salsa line.

You can buy Scotty O'Hotty's products at most area grocery stores or on their website