Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things, Day 7: Detroit Scroll

Stephen & JoAnne pick products from Detroit Scroll on Day 6 of their Favorite Things.

Owner Patti Kay has a passion for Detroit’s history. In 2010, she happened upon original Detroit bus scrolls at a flea market and came up with an imaginative concept. She had the original scrolls digitally scanned and created a unique line of vintage product so her fellow Detroiters could proudly wear or display a distinct part of their heritage.

She offers everything from clothing to glassware to scarves.

Monday morning December 17th Stephen & JoAnne are giving away a Detroit Scroll shirt and a messenger bag, along with a set of 4 Cheers to Detroit glasses.

