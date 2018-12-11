Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things, Day 4: Simple Sarongs
Kami Darnell talks about her patented towel/sarong combination
December 11, 2018
For Day 4 of Stephen & JoAnne's Favorite Things, JoAnne picks Simple Sarongs.
A Simple Sarong is a combination towel/sarong. It dries you off and then serves as a coverup. Kami Darnell has a patent on the button placement that allows your towel to turn into a sarong. JoAnne loves these so much she packs them when she goes on a warm-weather vacation!
You can check out her full line of Simple Sarongs here