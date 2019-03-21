Stephen & JoAnne's 60 Second Bracket Challenge
March 21, 2019
The NCAA Tournament a.k.a. March Madness begins today! In the majority of office around the country, there is some sort of office bracket challenge. Some people though have a tough time filling out the bracket. We too are not the best at filling out the bracket. So, we decided to take the thinking out of it by starting Stephen & JoAnne's 60 Second Bracket Challenge!
Hopefully this method produces a winner for us! Good luck to everyone who filled out a bracket this year.