The NCAA Tournament a.k.a. March Madness begins today! In the majority of office around the country, there is some sort of office bracket challenge. Some people though have a tough time filling out the bracket. We too are not the best at filling out the bracket. So, we decided to take the thinking out of it by starting Stephen & JoAnne's 60 Second Bracket Challenge!

Hopefully this method produces a winner for us! Good luck to everyone who filled out a bracket this year.