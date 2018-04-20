Stephen Clark Stars In 1THING Glengarry Glen Recycling Video

We're starting a new earth-friendly initiative at Entercom and the Detroit office is putting a dramatic spin on the launch and promotion. And remember coffee is for recyclers!

Stephen Clark puts in an uncanny performance as Alec Baldwin in the "Glengarry Glen Ross" parody. Also appearing in order of appearance are sales staffers Bob Turner, Darsh Vadodaria, John Petty, and Jeff Lasser.

1THING encourages everyone to do one thing to reduce their impact on the environment. Learn more about 1THING and get green ideas at the official website.