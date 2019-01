With the extreme cold settling over Detroit, it is now more important than ever tho stay warm. If you do not have any place to stay warm or know anyone looking to get warm, here is a list of facilities that can help.

Oakland County CLICK HERE

Macomb County CLICK HERE

Livingston County CLICK HERE

Washtenaw County CLICK HERE

Detroit CLICK HERE

Downriver CLICK HERE

Livonia CLICK HERE

Full list of SE Michigan CLICK HERE