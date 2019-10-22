The Final Trailer For Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Drops

Tickets are on sale now for the final film in the Skywalker Saga. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the swan song for the franchise that started in 1977 with Star Wars: A New Hope. The movie hits theaters on December 20th and to say that the excitment is high, is an understatement. 40 plus years of characters, stories and drama culminates to this final film, which stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Make Hamill as Luke Skywalker, John Boyega as Finn and Oscar Issac as Poe Dameron. The movie, which filmed after Carrie Fisher passed away, will feature Fisher as Leia Organa with archival footage. Oneofthe big reveals early on was that Ian McDiarmid will return as Palpatine, the emporer we thought was killed in Return of the Jedi by Kylo Ren's grandfather Darth Vader.

Video of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker | Final Trailer