SRI LANKA: More Than 290 Killed in Easter Sunday Bombings

April 22, 2019
Photo by Stringer/Getty Images

At least 290 people were killed and 450 wounded in eight bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that targeted Christian churches and hotels.

The country's Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said the series of explosions were part of a coordinated attack by religious extremists.

At 8:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, explosions hit three churches in the cities of the capital Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. Also in Colombo, four hotels were targeted, as well as a housing complex in the city of Dematagoda.

One of the most troubling pictures from the blast at the church was a statue of Jesus covered with the blood from the victims in the church.

It's believed that the targets were Christians as well as guests at luxury hotels.

"Several U.S. citizens" were among those who were killed in the explosions, according to Sectary of State Mike Pompeo.

