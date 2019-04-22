SRI LANKA: More Than 290 Killed in Easter Sunday Bombings

At least 290 people were killed and 450 wounded in eight bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday that targeted Christian churches and hotels.

The country's Defense Minister Ruwan Wijewardene said the series of explosions were part of a coordinated attack by religious extremists.

At 8:45 a.m. local time on Sunday, explosions hit three churches in the cities of the capital Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa. Also in Colombo, four hotels were targeted, as well as a housing complex in the city of Dematagoda.

One of the most troubling pictures from the blast at the church was a statue of Jesus covered with the blood from the victims in the church.

A statue of Jesus covered with the blood of victims after deadliest blasts in Churches in Sri Lanka.



It's believed that the targets were Christians as well as guests at luxury hotels.

"Several U.S. citizens" were among those killed in the Sir Lanka bombings according to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Other foreign victims from UK, India, Turkey, Portugal.

"Several U.S. citizens" were among those who were killed in the explosions, according to Sectary of State Mike Pompeo.