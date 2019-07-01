Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Married... Again

After making it legal in Las Vegas with a post-Billboard Awards legal wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner made it romantic this weekend in France.

The ceremony marked Jonas and Turner’s second wedding after the May ceremony. The wedding comes after a rehearsal dinner in which the pair color-coordinated red outfits.

On Friday, the Game of Thrones star, the Jonas Brothers, including Kevin and his wife Danielle, and Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra, were spotted having the pre-wedding party in the South of France. Sophie wore awhite, fitted dress with a square neckline and gold heels. Her GOT co-star Maisie Williams was also spotted out; Sophie’s BFF also served as the maid of honor. Ashley Graham also attended.

The pair, and their bold-faced guests, beat the heat wave in France all week week by hitting the pool at the beautiful Château de Tourreau. The 249-year-old venue straddles 17 acres, and is comprised of gorgeous buildings, manicured gardens, lush orchards, streams and an 82-foot-long pool.

Their respective bach parties were also predictably off the hook. Jonas, who recently released the eagerly awaited Jonas Brothers reunion album Happiness Begins celebrated his bachelor party in late May in Ibiza, with brothers Kevin, Nick and Frankie in attendance. Sophie partied across Europe, with Maisie and a crew of ladies, hitting Spain, Prague and Berlin, but not before getting the party started at a Jonas Brothers show in London.

The 29-year-old singer and 23-year-old star were first linked in November of 2016, smooching at a Kings of Leon show in the Netherlands.

The reception was adorned with white florals, crystal accents, candles, lights and gold décor. Several of Joes’ brothers, including Nick, Kevin and Frankie, toasted the couple, according to reports. Guests grazed at open bars, and waiters distributed cocktails and champagne, plus wet towels because of the heat. Diplo hopped on to DJ at one point.

The reception was immediately followed by an after-party where guests enjoyed finger foods like French fries and burgers, plus more drinks.