A recent Reddit thread asked: "What is something legal that should be illegal?" Some of the answers included:

Robo telemarketing

Free trials that auto charge when they run out

Child beauty pageants. Creepy...just ugh.

The online surveillance economy. Advertising companies and social media companies have set up the largest surveillance operation in human history.

Convenience fees" for paying taxes and bills online.

Requiring a doctor's note to get the day off

Holding your phone like you're about to eat it with the loudspeaker on while talking in public.

6 foot long CVS receipts

Big Pharma advertisements for medications.

Unpaid internships

Ads on websites that play audio without you ever clicking on an audio button