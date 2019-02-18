Sledder Slams Into Rat & It Was Caught on Video

17-year-old Cole Salsman had quite a memorable day sledding. He collided with a rat on the way down a sled hill in Vancouver, Canada.

He says he thought a piece of sled had hit him... but it turns out it was a large rat! But did he really think it was a piece of a sled? In the video, you can hear him say "Are we hitting a rat boys?" before the rat appeared!

Video of Going Off a Ramp and Ran into a Rat || ViralHog

Stephen told JoAnne he thought he smelled a rat with this story!