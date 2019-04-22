Singer Gavin DeGraw Faceplants After Singing The National Anthem

Gavin DeGraw flopped at singing the national anthem -- literally. He face-planted on a hockey rink.

DeGraw Instagrammed a video from the embarrassing moment and joked, (quote) “I didn’t realize singing the national anthem was a full-contact sport.”

Before Saturday’s Nashville Predators playoff game, DeGraw stepped onto the hockey rink to sing the “Star Spangled Banner.” The arena provided a strip of carpet for him to stand and keep his balance.

At the conclusion of the national anthem, DeGraw raised his fist in triumph. Then took one step back and off the carpet. His feet slipped from underneath him. He landed on the hard ice with a thud — chest and face first.

The crowd instantaneously went from cheering the anthem to groaning at DeGraw’s fail.