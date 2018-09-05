Should you floss before or after you brush your teeth?

You may be doing it all wrong

September 5, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

When do you floss your teeth? 

New research suggests there's an ideal time to do it for the best results, and it's before you brush!

Researchers assessed 25 people and found the amount of plaque between the teeth and inside the mouth was “significantly reduced” when the person flossed first. The report is published by the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP). 

The thinking is that the benefit comes in the rinsing. When people floss, bacteria and other debris are dislodged that are then rinsed away with a good brush.

 

Tags: 
flossing

Recent Podcast Audio
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes