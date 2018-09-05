Should you floss before or after you brush your teeth?

When do you floss your teeth?

New research suggests there's an ideal time to do it for the best results, and it's before you brush!

Researchers assessed 25 people and found the amount of plaque between the teeth and inside the mouth was “significantly reduced” when the person flossed first. The report is published by the American Academy of Periodontology (AAP).

The thinking is that the benefit comes in the rinsing. When people floss, bacteria and other debris are dislodged that are then rinsed away with a good brush.