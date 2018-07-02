Sheryl Crow's Dream Team

It looks like Sheryl Crow is lining up some heavy hitters for her next, and maybe last album. Keith Richards, Joe Walsh, Don Henley and Stevie Nicks. Not too shabby!

Crow’s thinking is that after she releases this mega collative effort, “How would I follow that up with an album?”

Keith was on her 1999 album, Live From Central Park, and Henley guested on her 2002 song, “It’s So Easy.”

Nicks and Crow released three songs in 2002 and they could have done more IF Crow had joined Fleetwood Mac. Crow was offered but changed her mind in the mid-2000’s. Family stuff.

We play Crow on 104.3 WOMC and she’s always been a personal fave of mine. Cool music, Cool voice, just cool. Oh yeah...COOL FRIENDS!