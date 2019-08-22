Shelter Dog To Star In Live Action 'Lady And The Tramp'

A dog from an Arizona shelter was rescued into a very different new life when he was chosen to star in Disney’s live-action remake of 1955’s animated movie, “Lady and the Tramp,” which is premiering on Disney’s new streaming service in November. The two-year-old terrier mix, named Monte, was found by Hollywood animal trainer scouts looking to cast the role of Tramp, the street dog who falls in love with the pedigreed Cocker spaniel Lady. Tramp will be voiced by actor Justin Theroux and Lady by actress Tessa Thompson.

