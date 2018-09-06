She dips chicken nuggets in what?

Video goes viral

September 6, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

The internet went crazy Monday when ESPN cameras capturing a woman making an interesting food choice.

She was seen eating a chicken nugget, but not before dipping it in her pop! Maybe she learned that from the two young boys, presumably her sons, who were with her.

Gross? Or maybe she's inspired others to try it!

Tags: 
chicken nuggets

Recent Podcast Audio
Beau's listener reaction to paid huggers. WOMCFM: On-Demand
Stephen & JoAnne talk to financial expert about Aretha not having a will WOMCFM: On-Demand
Chase Mazey, Grosse Pointe Little League star talks about team's run WOMCFM: On-Demand
Singer Deniece Williams speaks with Stephen & JoAnne about the musical legacy of Aretha Franklin WOMCFM: On-Demand
Gospel music Patriarch Marvin Winans remembers Aretha Franklin with Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
Reverend Jesse Jackson spends a few minutes with Stephen & JoAnne discussing the final moments of Aretha Franklin's Life. WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes