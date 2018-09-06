She dips chicken nuggets in what?
Video goes viral
September 6, 2018
The internet went crazy Monday when ESPN cameras capturing a woman making an interesting food choice.
She was seen eating a chicken nugget, but not before dipping it in her pop! Maybe she learned that from the two young boys, presumably her sons, who were with her.
Gross? Or maybe she's inspired others to try it!
Why are we dipping chicken fingers into soda? Why is this happening? Someone call the cops right now! pic.twitter.com/iO9KsgYE4O— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) September 3, 2018