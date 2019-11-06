Sharon Osbourne Slams John Legend New Version Of 'Baby It's Cold Outside'

John Legend has changed the lyrics to the Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” for an updated version he recorded with Kelly Clarkson. Sharon Osbourne has made it known that she is not a fan of the lyrics being changed and she slammed John’s decision to update the words as “ridiculous.” The lyrics to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” are considered to be controversial as they seem to reference date rape.

The lyrics include the lines, “I ought to say no, no, no, sir / “Mind if I move in closer?” and “Say, what’s in this drink? / No cabs to be had out there.” Sharon spoke about the updated version on “The Talk.” “To change an innocent lyric, to what is it, ‘Your mind and your body?’ What the hell are you on? That’s ridiculous,” she said. “I have to tell you, I love John Legend. I love John Legend’s wife, his family. He’s an amazing artist that I really respect. Why do you do this? That’s not right.”