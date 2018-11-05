Sharon Drugged Ozzy To Get Him To Confess To Affairs

Last year Sharon Osbourne opened up about Ozzy’s multiple affairs during their marriage. Now she’s getting real again, this time revealing how she got him to confess that he cheated.

Sharon admits to drugging the rocker with sleeping pills to get him to talk, which she thinks is the only way she could have gotten him to spill the beans. “I put an extra two in his drink… and asked him everything, and everything came out,” she explains. “He would have never told me the truth, ever – he was ashamed, afraid.”

When asked why she decided to stand by her cheating man, Sharon says that she thinks she’d have trouble getting a date as a self-proclaimed “big-mouth, older woman”… but in the end, it really comes down to loyalty. “This is as good as it gets and I love him,” she continues. “He’s my husband and I have to take care of him and you just become this woman that takes care of this person and this is my life.”