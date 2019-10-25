Why Are Schools Cancelling Halloween Celebrations?

Some schools pull out all the stops when it comes to Halloween, but now there’s a growing trend to move away from Halloween celebrations at school in the name of inclusivity. The Evanston/ Skokie School District 65 in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Illinois, is one such example. On September 27th, superintendents there issued a statement that the district would be “moving away” from Halloween parties for two reasons: to not alienate those who may not celebrate for various personal or religious reasons, and to stop any “unintended negative impact” on those who may not be able to afford costumes.

And that’s not the only place, the announcement echoes sentiments expressed by other schools that have made similar changes in places like Sacramento, California, and Burlington, Vermont. But some have expressed that the bans on Halloween at schools are “ridiculous” and another says they’d “rather see schools (and parents) think more creatively about how Halloween costume parades and parties could be more accessible to lower-income students, students prone to over-stimulation, and religious students.” Those for it argue that Halloween “should not infiltrate learning activities.”