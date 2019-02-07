Scarlet's Smile So Close To Building $1 Million All-Inclusive Playground

Stephen Clark’s granddaughter Scarlet…and his mission to build the largest all-inclusive, barrier-free playground in Michigan are featured on Fox2 News.

Scarlet’s Smile, named after Stephen's granddaughter, has raised almost a million dollars for the playground, already under construction in Commerce Township.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO OF AMY'S ANGELS

You can help by joining Stephen and JoAnne this Saturday, February 9th for Scarlet’s Hugs and Kisses Valentines Party. There’s wine, beer and bourbon tasting , strolling appetizers , national touring comedian Ziggy Klett, raffles featuring thousands of dollars in prizes, a live auction including an African Safari, music and dancing.

Tickets are just $50 and available at www.scarletssmile.com.