ROCK HALL: Class of 2019 Nominees Are...

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for possible induction in 2019. In alphabetical order:

The Cure

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Stevie Nicks

John Prine

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Rufus and Chaka Kahn

Todd Rundgren

The Zombies

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Six of this year’s 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time:

Def Leppard

Devo

John Prine

Roxy Music

Stevie Nicks

Todd Rundgren

This is the fifth nomination for LL Cool J, the fourth for The Zombies, Kraftwerk and MC5, the third time for Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and number-two for The Cure.

Once again, the nominating committee passed over such artists as The Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Judas Priest, Bad Company, Jethro Tull, Joe Cocker, Foreigner, Jimmy Buffett and Boston, all of whom get played on the radio every day, have sold millions of records, and are still solid concert draws year after year.

Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. And once again, voting is open to the public right now through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 9th. Just head over to RockHall.com to place your vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day. The Top 5 artists selected by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees.

Inductees will be announced in December, and the 2019 Induction Ceremony will be held on March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket on-sale information will be announced in January. The show will be taped for broadcast on HBO later in the spring.