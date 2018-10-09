ROCK HALL: Class of 2019 Nominees Are...
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced the nominees for possible induction in 2019. In alphabetical order:
The Cure
Def Leppard
Devo
Janet Jackson
Kraftwerk
LL Cool J
MC5
Stevie Nicks
John Prine
Radiohead
Rage Against the Machine
Roxy Music
Rufus and Chaka Kahn
Todd Rundgren
The Zombies
To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Six of this year’s 15 nominees are on the ballot for the first time:
Def Leppard
Devo
John Prine
Roxy Music
Stevie Nicks
Todd Rundgren
This is the fifth nomination for LL Cool J, the fourth for The Zombies, Kraftwerk and MC5, the third time for Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and number-two for The Cure.
Once again, the nominating committee passed over such artists as The Doobie Brothers, Pat Benatar, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Judas Priest, Bad Company, Jethro Tull, Joe Cocker, Foreigner, Jimmy Buffett and Boston, all of whom get played on the radio every day, have sold millions of records, and are still solid concert draws year after year.
Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 1000 artists, historians and members of the music industry. And once again, voting is open to the public right now through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 9th. Just head over to RockHall.com to place your vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day. The Top 5 artists selected by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees.
Inductees will be announced in December, and the 2019 Induction Ceremony will be held on March 29th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Ticket on-sale information will be announced in January. The show will be taped for broadcast on HBO later in the spring.