Rob Lowe Shares His Most Important Piece Of Advice For A Long Lasting Marriage

Actor Rob Lowe has written two memoirs and now has written a one-man show, Stories I Only Tell My Friends, where he talks about his time on shows like Parks and Rec and West Wing with videos, pictures and stories of behind the scenes. He also talks about his time as a part of the Brat Pack in the 80's and the wonderful memories of such an important time in his career.

Lowe describes it as "fun, funny provocative stories ... It truly is stories I only tell my friends."

How exposed does he get during the show? He says he goes pretty far.

"If it's not authentic and honest, the audience, you've got to get down, get real with people," he said.

One of the realest parts of his life is his enduring marriage ... Lowe, who's been married over 20 years, shares a wonderful piece of advice that all men should listen to when it comes to finding happiness in a relationship.

What's the secret? "Casting," he says, "You've got to pick well and I was lucky to have done that."