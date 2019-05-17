R.I.P. Grumpy Cat

Rest in Peace to an internet legend.

Some days are grumpier than others... pic.twitter.com/ws209VWl97 — Grumpy Cat (@RealGrumpyCat) May 17, 2019

In 2013, a Reddit user posted a pic of her cat Tardar Sauce with the caption, "Meet Grumpy Cat."

After this photo went viral, Grumpy Cat was born. Since then, Grumpy Cat has been on just about every national news network, talk show and newspaper in the world. In 2013, Grumpy Cat won the Meme of the Year beating out Gangam Style and the Harlem Shake.

Unfortunately due to complications of a urinary tract infection, Grumpy Cat has passed away. She passed in the arms of her owner Tabitha.

We will miss you Grumpy Cat. Thank you for the smiles, joy and love you gave to millions around the world.