RICK SPRINGFIELD: New Book, New Music and an Unsolved Mystery

Rick Springfield turns 70 in August and remains as busy as ever.

The Australia-born star, whose latest album is Orchestrating My Life, tell us he's just finished writing his second novel. His first, Magnificent Vibration, was a New York Times best-seller. He says the new book has "got a lot of humor in it, too."

He's also working on new music.

Recently, he told us something we didn't know about his '80s classic "Jessie's Girl."

Rick Springfield offers something surprising about the subject of his classic song Jessie's Girl. "I never learned her name. But I did remember her boyfriend's name was Gary. I remember that... 'cause I talked to him, but she wouldn't talk to me. So, I didn't get the girl, but I got the song, so... I was... I'm pretty happy with that."