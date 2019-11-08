Ric Ocasek Cut Wife Out Of His Will

Ric Ocasek has given his estranged wife, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, the big middle finger from the grave -- he cut her out of his will.

Despite her caring for him in what turned out to be his final days in September, he claimed she'd "abandoned” him. The will reads, “I have made no provision for my wife...as we are in the process of divorcing. Even if I should die before our divorce is final…Paulina is not entitled to any elective share…because she has abandoned me.”

His assets include $5 million in “copyrights” -- but just $100,000 in “tangible personal property” and $15,000 in cash.

Ocasek was 75 when he died of natural causes on September 15th. He signed the will on August 28th.

The couple had two sons together.