Report: Impemba and Allen out as Tigers TV broadcasters

October 10, 2018
A big change coming to next years Tigers season.

According to a report in the Detroit Free Press, Rod Allen and Mario Impemba won't be back in the Tigers broadcast booth in 2019.

They haven't been on the air since an incident on September 4th in Chicago. The duo spent 16 years together in the Tigers TV booth, but it's been rumored for years they had a rocky relationship.

A nationwide search is reportedly on to replace them. Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson worked the majority of games on Fox Sports Detroit after the two were taken off the broadcasts.

