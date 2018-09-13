Red Wings unveil new Hockeytown logo & other changes fans will love

The Detroit Red Wings have unveiled a new "Hockeytown" logo. It matches the design of the team's jersey. While the logo will not appear at center ice though the way it did in the past, it will be featured on Red Wings merchandise, in the arena, on social media platforms and elsewhere.

The new logo features either white text or a faded black-to-red text of "Hockeytown" on a red or white background, with the Winged Wheel beneath and "EST. 1926" underneath.

The team also announced some new changes that fans are sure to love, including at least 100 tickets for each home game that will cost $20. Other changes include: