Red Wings unveil new Hockeytown logo & other changes fans will love
September 13, 2018
The Detroit Red Wings have unveiled a new "Hockeytown" logo. It matches the design of the team's jersey. While the logo will not appear at center ice though the way it did in the past, it will be featured on Red Wings merchandise, in the arena, on social media platforms and elsewhere.
The new logo features either white text or a faded black-to-red text of "Hockeytown" on a red or white background, with the Winged Wheel beneath and "EST. 1926" underneath.
The team also announced some new changes that fans are sure to love, including at least 100 tickets for each home game that will cost $20. Other changes include:
- New reduced-price Hockeytown Value Packs started at $69 that includes a pair of tickets and a $20 concession credit available beginning Sept. 17.
- Discounted concessions and merchandise pricing at home games
- Pre-game entertainment in the street-level Via concourse at select home games
- Contests for Hockeytown fans living in other NHL cities
- Open houses where fans can skate on the ice
- Fans who download The District Detroit App will have a chance to win exclusive behind-the-scenes tours of Little Caesars Arena.