Puppy found with heartbreaking note attached to her collar

October 5, 2018
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan
Categories: 
Features

A puppy was found wandering in western Michigan with a heartbreaking note attached to her collar. 

The note read: "I am lost and looking for a home. My owner had a stroke and cannot care for me. Please don't take me to a shelter. I am a purebreed coonhound 6 months old. Please find home."

An animal rescue group "Luvnpupz" has taken in the pup named Ghost. They'd love to provide help so that the homeowner can take care of her, or faciliate a surrender so she can be adopted.

Tags: 
Puppy
note

Recent Podcast Audio
Listener Wardrobe Malfunctions WOMCFM: On-Demand
Former "Celtic Woman" and "Riverdance" member Amy Rivard talks to Stephen & JoAnne WOMCFM: On-Demand
DNA Test Results From Beau's Listeners WOMCFM: On-Demand
JoAnne talks to organizer of Wheels & Teal event for Ovarian Cancer WOMCFM: On-Demand
Miss Michigan Emily Sioma Reveals Why She Brought Up Flint Water Crisis WOMCFM: On-Demand
Tiger Announcers Mario Impemba and Rod Allen disagreement story is growing, Lynn Henning of the Detroit News checks in with the latest WOMCFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes