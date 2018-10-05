Puppy found with heartbreaking note attached to her collar

A puppy was found wandering in western Michigan with a heartbreaking note attached to her collar.

The note read: "I am lost and looking for a home. My owner had a stroke and cannot care for me. Please don't take me to a shelter. I am a purebreed coonhound 6 months old. Please find home."

An animal rescue group "Luvnpupz" has taken in the pup named Ghost. They'd love to provide help so that the homeowner can take care of her, or faciliate a surrender so she can be adopted.