Pringles Debuts Turducken Stack In "Friendsgiving Feast'

Pringles has announced the launch of its Turducken-flavored “Turducken Stack” just in time for the holidays. The chip brand revealed its latest gimmick on Twitter, calling the new offering a “Friendsgiving Feast featuring the majestic Turducken” and “3 classic sides.” The box comes with six different flavors of chip: turkey, chicken, duck, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Those who receive the box are then expected to stack the turkey, chicken and duck-flavored chips on top of each other for a true Turducken experience. However, for those who like to savor one meaty flavor at a time, you can also eat each individual chip on its own, rather than stacking. The “as-never-seen-on-TV” packages will be available in limited quantities for $15.99 starting on Thursday via parent company Kellogg’s website.

RED HOT TRIPLE BIRD ALERT!!! Don’t miss Pringles Friendsgiving Feast, featuring The Turducken Stack, dropping in limited quantities on Thursday at 12pm ET here: https://t.co/MYfOPw38hd. We’d start refreshing that page now. pic.twitter.com/A5M2TxuRPw — Pringles (@Pringles) November 5, 2019