Pringles Debuts Turducken Stack In "Friendsgiving Feast'

November 6, 2019
WOMC Mornings With Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features

Pringles has announced the launch of its Turducken-flavored “Turducken Stack” just in time for the holidays. The chip brand revealed its latest gimmick on Twitter, calling the new offering a “Friendsgiving Feast featuring the majestic Turducken” and “3 classic sides.” The box comes with six different flavors of chip: turkey, chicken, duck, stuffing, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie. Those who receive the box are then expected to stack the turkey, chicken and duck-flavored chips on top of each other for a true Turducken experience. However, for those who like to savor one meaty flavor at a time, you can also eat each individual chip on its own, rather than stacking. The “as-never-seen-on-TV” packages will be available in limited quantities for $15.99 starting on Thursday via parent company Kellogg’s website.

Tags: 
Pringles
friendsgiving feast
Turducken